ADB nets $304m from dual Thai block trades

Asian Development Bank offloaded chunks of Thai energy companies B.Grimm Power and Gulf Energy Development this week, raising Bt9.6bn ($303.9m).

The supranational came to the market on Wednesday as part of a repositioning of its portfolio, said a source familiar with the matter. It appointed bookrunners Citi and JP Morgan to run concurrent accelerated bookbuilds for the block trades on Wednesday.

The duo launched the deal at around ...