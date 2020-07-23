Countryside Properties raises £250m of equity to lower debt

Houses_AdobeStock_575x375_21May20
By Sam Kerr
23 Jul 2020

Countryside Properties, the UK house builder and urban regeneration company, completed a equity raise on Wednesday evening to repay debt in order to help it grow its business.

Barclays and Numis were global co-ordinators on the deal.

The company sold 72.98m new shares at £3.35 a share, a 6.7% discount to the closing price, raising £244.5m ($310.9m) from institutional investors. There was also a retail offering conducted through PrimaryBid, and a management subscription which brought ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options