Countryside Properties raises £250m of equity to lower debt

Countryside Properties, the UK house builder and urban regeneration company, completed a equity raise on Wednesday evening to repay debt in order to help it grow its business.

Barclays and Numis were global co-ordinators on the deal. The company sold 72.98m new shares at £3.35 a share, a 6.7% discount to the closing price, raising £244.5m ($310.9m) from institutional investors. There was also a retail offering conducted through PrimaryBid, and a management subscription which brought ... The company sold 72.98m new shares at £3.35 a share, a 6.7% discount to the closing price, raising £244.5m ($310.9m) from institutional investors. There was also a retail offering conducted through PrimaryBid, and a management subscription which brought ...