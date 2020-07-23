India’s Future under pressure as Covid-19 bites

Bull_down_market_covid_adobe_575x375
By Morgan Davis
23 Jul 2020

Future Retail has missed a payment on a $500m debut bond, sold just six months ago, as Covid-19 hits the Indian company’s business.

The retailer, which is part of the Biyani family’s Future Group, said in a stock exchange filing that it had missed the interest payment on its $500m 5.6% 2025 bond on Wednesday.

Future Retail plans to use the 30 day grace period to pay investors, hoping to ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options