India’s Future under pressure as Covid-19 bites

Future Retail has missed a payment on a $500m debut bond, sold just six months ago, as Covid-19 hits the Indian company’s business.

The retailer, which is part of the Biyani family’s Future Group, said in a stock exchange filing that it had missed the interest payment on its $500m 5.6% 2025 bond on Wednesday.

Future Retail plans to use the 30 day grace period to pay investors, hoping to ...