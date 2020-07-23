Banistmo joins Lat Am FIG pipe
Panama’s second largest bank, Banistmo, is planning a first international bond issue in nearly three years, according to rating agency reports.
Banistmo, which was acquired by Colombia’s largest bank Bancolombia in 2013, wants to sell up to $500m of senior unsecured 144A/Reg S notes with a five to 10 year maturity.
Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund loan growth and to refinance forthcoming debt maturities.With ...
