Invesco shuffles fixed interest teams

Invesco has changed the line-up of its fund managers across a number of fixed interest funds, with Paul Read, co-head of fixed interest, stepping down from several funds.

“We regularly review responsibilities within the team and are very proud of the franchise we have established over 25 years,” said Paul Causer, the other head of fixed interest at Invesco.

Tom Hemmant becomes a fund manager for the UK Corporate Bond Fund, alongside Causer and Michael Matthews. ...