Cross nomination as banking regulator makes MEPs cross

By Jasper Cox
02.15 PM

The European Banking Authority’s proposed next executive director, Gerry Cross, was rejected by a committee of EU politicians on Thursday amid discontent over a perceived revolving door between the regulator and lobbyists.

Cross lost a ballot by 27 votes to 24 in the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON).

Cross is a director of financial regulation at the Central Bank of Ireland and also a member of the EBA’s board of supervisors.

He previously worked at the Institute ...

