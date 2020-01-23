Colombia shrugs off protests to notch dollars

Investors saw Colombia’s decision to hit international bond markets on the day a national strike was planned as a statement of intent. But concerns over social unrest, or indeed a challenging fiscal outlook, paled into insignificance as yield hungry investors took the chance to buy into what remains an economic outperformer in Latin America.

On Tuesday, BBVA, Goldman Sachs and Scotiabank set initial price thoughts at 155bp over US Treasuries for Colombia’s new 10 year, and 200bp over US Treasuries for a reopening of the sovereign’s 5.2% 2049s.

Demand reached $7.4bn, allowing Baa2/BBB-/BBB rated Colombia to bring guidance to 140bp plus or minus ...