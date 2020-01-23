UK M&A back with a Brexit bounce

UK defence company BAE Systems announced its biggest acquisition for more than a decade this week, spurring hopes for a wave of UK M&A now the Brexit endgame is in sight.

Brexit moved forward this week, as a bill passed into law that means the UK will leave the EU on January 31.

The progress is creating plenty of excitement around UK M&A.

“The UK is definitely seeing M&A catch-up on last year as Brexit-related issues subside,” said Eamon Brabazon, co-head ...