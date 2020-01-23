UK M&A back with a Brexit bounce

Brexit time clock AS 230x150
By Mike Turner
23 Jan 2020

UK defence company BAE Systems announced its biggest acquisition for more than a decade this week, spurring hopes for a wave of UK M&A now the Brexit endgame is in sight.

Brexit moved forward this week, as a bill passed into law that means the UK will leave the EU on January 31.

The progress is creating plenty of excitement around UK M&A.

“The UK is definitely seeing M&A catch-up on last year as Brexit-related issues subside,” said Eamon Brabazon, co-head ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.