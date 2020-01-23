Davy wins FTSE 100 brokership with Flutter

Davy has been appointed corporate broker to Flutter Entertainment, the FTSE 100 parent company of bookies Paddy Power and Betfair.

The Irish stockbroker joins Goldman Sachs as joint corporate broker to Flutter, meaning it adds its first FTSE 100 client to its broking roster.

Davy is already corporate broker to Ryanair, Bank of Ireland and Tullow Oil, along with 29 other Irish and UK companies.

