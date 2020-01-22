Altice France jumps into red hot market with capital structure revamp

Altice France has jumped into one of the busiest weeks on record for European leveraged loans and high yield issuance, announcing €2.1bn of bonds, alongside an exchange designed to simplify the group’s capital structure.

Altice France will issue €500m of five year senior secured notes, plus €1.6bn-equivalent of eight year unsecured notes from a subsidiary of Altice France, known as Ypso Finance BIS.

These will partially refinance 2025 notes issued by Altice Luxembourg, a group holding company. Altice is also offering to exchange ...