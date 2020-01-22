Colombia makes emphatic return amid fiscal concerns

Colombia made its usual January bond market outing on Tuesday, unperturbed by protests across the country and capturing strong demand despite some indications of worry about the long-term fiscal picture.

Strikes had been scheduled in various parts of Colombia on Tuesday, following the largest anti-government protests in at least 40 years before Christmas. But the sovereign’s international bond spreads had hardly been affected during the November and December unrest, and the public credit office did not wait any ...