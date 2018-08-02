Tencent-backed Weimob eyes Hong Kong IPO

The company, which provides cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions for small and medium enterprises, has hired Deutsche Bank and Haitong International as joint sponsors for the deal.Weimob mainly targets customers through Tencent’s mass social media platform WeChat, where it is the largest third-party service provider for SMEs ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.