Asian SRI moves beyond green as Lotte sells bond It’s not easy being green, but some bond issuers are finding it easier to be sustainable. Global issuers have embraced green bonds, using the funds raised to benefit environmentally-friendly projects. But as more issuers and investors look to align their finances with socially responsible investment options, some issuers are finding the green label to be limiting. Welcome the sustainability bond, writes Morgan Davis.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter