BIDV eyes double up after big loan demand

A total of five banks have confirmed their participation in the loan, while another seven lenders are waiting for final approvals, according to a source close to the situation.The majority of the 12 participants are Taiwanese banks but a few Chinese lenders have also joined. The deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.