Goldman Sachs nabs senior BAML ECM banker

Naraghi will join Goldman Sachs also as an MD on the ECM desk, focusing on telecommunications, media and technology (TMT), biotechnology and China, according to a source close to the matter.Naraghi has spent nearly three years at BAML, joining in 2015 after more than seven years in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.