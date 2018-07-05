Watermark
VFS grows unsecured loan to cut second lien

VFS Global, a tech services specialist for governments across the world, is reducing the cost of its subordinated debt by increasing the size of its term loans ‘B’ to pay down more expensive second lien loans.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:15 PM

Buyers of VFS old credit unsecured facilities, €271m and £271m of term loans ‘B’, will also pocket extensions of €44m and £50m, respectively. The borrower’s leverage will remain flat as it will be used proceeds to repay portions of its dollar second lien.

JP Morgan (agent) ...

