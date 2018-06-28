JP Morgan hires Heilmaier from Goldman JP Morgan has hired Tobias Heilmaier, Goldman Sachs’ former head of chemicals for EMEA, as co-head of corporate finance coverage in Germany, a newly created role. Michele Iozzolino, who has been with the firm since 2005, will be the other co-head.

The two bankers will work closely with and report to Christian Kames, head of investment banking for Germany. The country has been a major strategic priority for JP Morgan since at least 2014, when it hired Dorothee Blessing, one of Germany's best known bankers and a part of ...