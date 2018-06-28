Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JP Morgan hires Heilmaier from Goldman

JP Morgan has hired Tobias Heilmaier, Goldman Sachs’ former head of chemicals for EMEA, as co-head of corporate finance coverage in Germany, a newly created role. Michele Iozzolino, who has been with the firm since 2005, will be the other co-head.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 07:30 PM

The two bankers will work closely with and report to Christian Kames, head of investment banking for Germany.

The country has been a major strategic priority for JP Morgan since at least 2014, when it hired Dorothee Blessing, one of Germany’s best known bankers and a part of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 197,496.33 759 7.97%
2 JPMorgan 187,098.07 830 7.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 181,023.13 597 7.30%
4 Barclays 159,558.95 553 6.44%
5 HSBC 139,672.64 635 5.64%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,351.11 46 7.46%
2 BNP Paribas 25,416.86 96 6.46%
3 Citi 20,745.52 57 5.28%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 20,024.29 92 5.09%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 19,512.43 72 4.96%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,211.12 42 8.92%
2 JPMorgan 8,788.75 38 8.51%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.30%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.76%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.98%