Chile to chance local currency arm in uncertain Lat Am

Latin America’s best-rated sovereign will be on the road on Monday June 25 and Tuesday June 26 and could issue as soon as Wednesday, though one banker close to the trade said Thursday was a more likely date.HSBC, Itaú and Scotiabank are bookrunners on the proposed deal, with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.