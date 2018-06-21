Poland’s prudence adds to haven claim amid global shocks

Strong revenue generation at the state level and deep local markets have meant that Poland’s international funding needs are decreasing. The sovereign’s plan for the second quarter this year was to raise Z15bn-Z25bn ($4.15bn-$6.9bn) of government debt, down from Q1. It has issued just one international bond this year (a €1bn eight year green bond) and has completed 60% of its funding plans under the current budget iteration. By comparison, as recently as 2012, Poland borrowed the equivalent of €9.1bn in the international markets.
“We are, in general, in a very comfortable situation from a needs point of view,” says Robert Zima, head of Poland’s debt management office (DMO) in Warsaw. “As far as FX issuance is concerned, we now have no needs so we just wait and see and try to find the best window with no pressure on us. The volatility is there so the key is to find the right window.”
The government plans to reduce its share of foreign currency denominated debt to below 30% by year end. The percentage has been steadily declining from 34.4% at the end of 2016, and 30.6% at the end of 2017, according to research by Société Générale.
Zima is well aware that Polish markets are not immune from the recent bouts of volatility, spilling over from political problems in Italy and Spain, but he believes that Poland can position itself as a safe haven credit.
“The Italian case shows that the situation can change overnight, and that volatility can spike, which you can’t prepare for,” he says. “We saw some increases in domestic yields, which were up 7bp-10bp across the curve, but they tightened again. The international environment does have some effect on our domestic market but the reaction of international investors suggests they treat us as a safe asset.”
The recent bout of volatility in global markets is just a taste of what could be to come once the European Central Bank begins to unwind its vast public sector and corporate bond purchase programmes (PSPP and CSPP).
Poland has certainly benefited from the hunt for yield that pushed rates investors, faced with negatively yielding instruments across most of Western Europe, to look further afield for returns.
Once the quantitative easing programme is wound down, core eurozone yields will inevitably increase, likely taking Polish Eurobonds with them, as Odilbek Isakov, director of debt capital markets at HSBC, one of Poland’s primary dealers, explains.
“When PSPP is unwound, the Polish curve will probably follow what happens in the core markets to some degree,” he says. “Based on historical moves, their curve probably won’t move to the same extent as eurozone names, but there will be some level of correlation between the curves. When rates go up, spreads may well also go up.”
Poland’s zloty bonds will be better insulated from the effects of European QE being retired, says Zima.
“We’re not concerned. In the case of QE we’ve seen a massive inflow of US funds into our domestic market,” he says. “When the tapering talks started in the US, American funds gradually started selling their Polish holdings [Z32bn over the last four years]. However, these were replaced by Asian funds with inflows of Z36.5bn. We don’t expect any significant effects of [the winding down of European QE].”
Indeed, on account of Poland’s strong domestic market and low FX funding, Isakov says that it is “one of the best placed countries in the CEE” to weather any market volatility and changes to funding costs caused by the unwinding of QE.
“They have a fairly large and liquid domestic market, which investors can come in and out of in large sizes, which gives a lot of confidence,” he says. “In the time of crisis, having strong domestic support is very important, it will cushion them against the strong volatility. Not every country enjoys that level of support.”
Global bid
The Polish DMO has worked hard to engage with investors in both its domestic and international bonds and has an extensive investor relations programme. And what it has lacked in issuance volume in recent years, it has made up for in variety. Issuing green, Panda, Samurai and Swiss franc bonds has provided Poland with a well-diversified and engaged investor base.
International investors hold around 30% of Poland’s domestic bonds, amounting to around Z200bn.
“One of our goals is to diversify the investor base, so we speak to investors across the globe,” says Zima. “In the last two years we have observed more inflow of funds coming from Asia, especially Japan. We travel there, and they have been coming to Poland as well.”
But Poland does not issue bonds just for variety’s sake. Pricing has to make sense with the issuer assessing opportunities on where the funding costs lies once swapped back into euros.
This year, the DMO has been exploring US and Australian dollar and yen denominated bonds, but judged them too expensive.
“We were preparing docs for a dollar issuance but we put it on hold,” says Zima. “We are monitoring other markets, like Pandas but the pricing doesn’t tick the box at the moment.”
Green commitment sets Poland apart
|Poland was an early adopter of green bonds, issuing the world’s first ever sovereign international green bond in December 2016 before following up with a second in January. Poland signed the Paris Agreement on climate change and is committed to the European Union’s target of at least a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
With several years of experience under its belt, the debt management office remains committed to issuing the product. The proceeds of the deals go towards projects in six sectors: renewable energy, clean transportation, sustainable agricultural operations, afforestation, national parks and reclamation of spoil heaps.
The ministry of finance has said it is seeking to establish long term engagement with investors in the socially responsible investment sector and to build a curve across different maturity baskets.
“We can only encourage this development and are currently engaged in a number of conversations with corporate issuers in the country who are considering this format for their own projects in the future, which is further proof of the level of commitment to the Paris Accord principles that we witness in the country,” says Sergey Sudakov, head of DCM for CEE, CIS and Israel, at BNP Paribas in London.
“Although a lot of focus was placed back in 2016 on the fact that Poland was the very first green issuer in the sovereign sector, it is the continued commitment to the format that sets Poland apart from many of the others,” he adds. “With the proceeds devoted to projects in the clean transportation, afforestation and renewable energy sectors, among the others, this is the trend that the financial markets should certainly encourage.”
Poland enlisted the help of Sustainalytics, a third party ratings company for ESG bonds, to draw up the framework for both of its green bonds.
As with all new products, being the first also means testing new ground, and while borrowers are becoming increasingly used to the more arduous reporting requirements that come with issuing green bonds, Poland’s first issue was something of a learning curve, according to Robert Zima, head of Poland’s DMO in Warsaw.
“The use of funds was not a problem, we have had a very prudent approach from the beginning but the main challenge was reporting the environmental impact,” he says. “Here we had different projects from different areas like clean transportation, organic farming and green energy, and in some cases it was hard to get the exact precise data on the environmental impact of each element. But we delivered everything available as promised in our framework.
“For the reporting on the second bond we are considering various options, including engaging some governmental agencies, or some independent experts to create a dedicated framework to prepare the environmental impact assessment for the green bonds.”
Moody’s recently assigned a GB2 (very good) rating to Poland’s €1.75bn of green bonds, notched down on account of the lack of the granularity of some elements of its reporting, with the agency noting that “the lack of quantitative criteria for project evaluation constitutes a weakness, limiting the rigour of project selection”.
“The GB2 reflects the issuer’s explicit guidelines on project eligibility and exclusion criteria, which enhances transparency on the use of proceeds, but disclosure practices lack the granularity to fully determine environmental benefits,” wrote Moody’s senior vice president Rahul Ghosh in a note published in June.