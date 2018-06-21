Poland’s prudence adds to haven claim amid global shocks

Strong revenue generation at the state level and deep local markets have meant that Poland’s international funding needs are decreasing. The sovereign’s plan for the second quarter this year was to raise Z15bn-Z25bn ($4.15bn-$6.9bn) of government debt, down from Q1. It has issued just one international bond this year (a €1bn eight year green bond) and has completed 60% of its funding plans under the current budget iteration. By comparison, as recently as 2012, Poland borrowed the equivalent of €9.1bn in the international markets.

“We are, in general, in a very comfortable situation from a needs point of view,” says Robert Zima, head of Poland’s debt management office (DMO) in Warsaw. “As far as FX issuance is concerned, we now have no needs so we just wait and see and try to find the best window with no pressure on us. The volatility is there so the key is to find the right window.”

The government plans to reduce its share of foreign currency denominated debt to below 30% by year end. The percentage has been steadily declining from 34.4% at the end of 2016, and 30.6% at the end of 2017, according to research by Société Générale.

Zima is well aware that Polish markets are not immune from the recent bouts of volatility, spilling over from political problems in Italy and Spain, but he believes that Poland can position itself as a safe haven credit.

“The Italian case shows that the situation can change overnight, and that volatility can spike, which you can’t prepare for,” he says. “We saw some increases in domestic yields, which were up 7bp-10bp across the curve, but they tightened again. The international environment does have some effect on our domestic market but the reaction of international investors suggests they treat us as a safe asset.”

The recent bout of volatility in global markets is just a taste of what could be to come once the European Central Bank begins to unwind its vast public sector and corporate bond purchase programmes (PSPP and CSPP).

Poland has certainly benefited from the hunt for yield that pushed rates investors, faced with negatively yielding instruments across most of Western Europe, to look further afield for returns.

Once the quantitative easing programme is wound down, core eurozone yields will inevitably increase, likely taking Polish Eurobonds with them, as Odilbek Isakov, director of debt capital markets at HSBC, one of Poland’s primary dealers, explains.

“When PSPP is unwound, the Polish curve will probably follow what happens in the core markets to some degree,” he says. “Based on historical moves, their curve probably won’t move to the same extent as eurozone names, but there will be some level of correlation between the curves. When rates go up, spreads may well also go up.”

Poland’s zloty bonds will be better insulated from the effects of European QE being retired, says Zima.

“We’re not concerned. In the case of QE we’ve seen a massive inflow of US funds into our domestic market,” he says. “When the tapering talks started in the US, American funds gradually started selling their Polish holdings [Z32bn over the last four years]. However, these were replaced by Asian funds with inflows of Z36.5bn. We don’t expect any significant effects of [the winding down of European QE].”

Indeed, on account of Poland’s strong domestic market and low FX funding, Isakov says that it is “one of the best placed countries in the CEE” to weather any market volatility and changes to funding costs caused by the unwinding of QE.

“They have a fairly large and liquid domestic market, which investors can come in and out of in large sizes, which gives a lot of confidence,” he says. “In the time of crisis, having strong domestic support is very important, it will cushion them against the strong volatility. Not every country enjoys that level of support.”





Global bid

The Polish DMO has worked hard to engage with investors in both its domestic and international bonds and has an extensive investor relations programme. And what it has lacked in issuance volume in recent years, it has made up for in variety. Issuing green, Panda, Samurai and Swiss franc bonds has provided Poland with a well-diversified and engaged investor base.

International investors hold around 30% of Poland’s domestic bonds, amounting to around Z200bn.

“One of our goals is to diversify the investor base, so we speak to investors across the globe,” says Zima. “In the last two years we have observed more inflow of funds coming from Asia, especially Japan. We travel there, and they have been coming to Poland as well.”

But Poland does not issue bonds just for variety’s sake. Pricing has to make sense with the issuer assessing opportunities on where the funding costs lies once swapped back into euros.

This year, the DMO has been exploring US and Australian dollar and yen denominated bonds, but judged them too expensive.

“We were preparing docs for a dollar issuance but we put it on hold,” says Zima. “We are monitoring other markets, like Pandas but the pricing doesn’t tick the box at the moment.”



