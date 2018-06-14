CYBG buys Virgin Money in shakeup of UK banking

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank will pay 371 pence a share for Virgin Money, a 19% premium over the closing price on May 4, when the offer period started, and 35% above the three month weighted average leading up to the same date.
