Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Solidium offloads €246m of Stora Enso to fund new investments

Solidium, the investment company owned by the government of Finland, has sold a chunk of its stake in Stora Enso, the Finnish maker of pulp and paper, via a block trade that was multiple times oversubscribed, according to a banker involved in the deal.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 12 Jun 2018

Bookrunners Carnegie and Citigroup launched the trade after the market close on Monday, which gave indications of interest in excess of the deal size of 14m R shares – a 1.8% stake in Stora.

Stora Enso splits its shares into two categories, A and R shares.

All shareholders ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 178,857.65 700 7.93%
2 JPMorgan 170,653.94 737 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 163,534.39 545 7.25%
4 Barclays 141,044.03 495 6.25%
5 HSBC 124,359.86 583 5.51%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,740.89 39 9.18%
2 Citi 18,498.44 47 5.91%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,599.05 58 5.62%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,852.30 51 5.06%
5 BNP Paribas 15,680.27 72 5.01%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,186.80 34 9.39%
2 JPMorgan 7,776.94 32 8.92%
3 UBS 6,337.99 19 7.27%
4 Citi 6,292.48 34 7.21%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,597.91 29 5.27%