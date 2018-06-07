First Basic Fit block ends multiple times covered as investors buy into growth story

Bookrunners, ABN Amro and Morgan Stanley, launched the trade at around 5.40pm in Amsterdam, with a deal size of 90m shares, a 5.9% stake in Basic Fit.
The banks ran a wallcrossing exercise prior to launch giving indicaitons of interest in in excess of the deal size.“The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.