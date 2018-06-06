Sixt owners reap rewards from surprise share sale

Berenberg was the sole bookrunner on the trade, launched in the evening on Tuesday.The family sold 1.01m ordinary shares through its investment vehicle Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung, increasing the offering from 700,000 shares. The shares were sold at a fixed price of €102 a 9.3% discount to the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.