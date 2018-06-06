Guangzhou R&F taps market for $200m

Chinese issuers, particularly property companies, have been increasingly tapping existing notes because of volatility. Issuers are still finding buy-side demand, but a slowly recovering secondary market this month is making taps an easier way to use up regulatory quota.Guangzhou R&F is understood to have a $1bn quota to issue offshore bonds ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.