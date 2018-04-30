The power of the roadshow

The many diverse tremors rippling through the market this year have created hurdles for Asia’s bond issuers. The open-and-close ‘drive by’ deals that were so easily done mere months ago are a near impossibility now as geopolitical headlines, shifting monetary policy and understandable fatigue creates volatility.

But as borrowers get a reality check on what they can and cannot do, the skill of banks and issuers to finesse investor relationships to seal a deal has become even more valuable.

Throughout much of 2017, the region’s borrowers were able to hit the bond market with little to no notice and close a successful deal. Those who did opt for a roadshow often made a quick round and came out with a deal the day after. How times have changed.

Last week, deals that were in the market had been marketed in March. Issuers that were on the road in April likely won’t be seen in the market for weeks still. The official investor meetings are proving to be just the start of conversations about deal tenors, prices and terms, as issuers continue to assuage investors and navigate secondary price volatility.

Issuers frequently alter proposed deals to better fall in line with investor appetite, but these changes have become even more noticeable recently. Issuers and banks have been using roadshows to go back and forth with investors, reflecting on suggestions and making big changes to their funding plans, rather than just introducing investors to a deal and launching it.

Indonesian property company Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) for instance wanted to sell a seven non call four year bond, but investors pushed back on the high yield issuer, questioning the lengthy tenor. More than a month after the roadshow, BSD launched a three non-call two year bond instead. Bankers on the deal admit BSD would not have been successful had it tried to sell a seven year tenor.

Likewise, BOC Aviation first pitched a 5.5 year fixed rate note to investors, only to find them more interested in a shorter tenor and a floating rate. The company ended up selling a three year floating rate bond last week.

Even for the most established issuers, roadshows are important for relationship management. Chinese technology company Huawei, for instance, found itself in a predicament last week when news of a US investigation into the company prompted it to delay a euro bond sale that was in the market and ready to be priced. While the situation was less than ideal, Huawei’s decision to pull its bond was a smart move and will help it maintain its investor relationships.

While some accounts were undoubtedly annoyed at the last minute change, Huawei’s roadshow the week before meant it has started conversations with investors about the pressures Chinese technology companies are facing in the US. Huawei will be able to leverage its initial conversations to meet with investors again in the near future. The foundation of a deal has been laid, and Huawei could be better positioned to return to the market later this year, should it chose to do so.

Debut or less frequent issuers should certainly follow suit. Investor relationships are increasingly important to secure a deal, as the market is unlikely to get easier any time soon.

Savvy banks will be prepared to use a roadshow as a springboard for a transaction. But those with true skills will go one step further.