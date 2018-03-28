Watermark
Conviviality folds after investors shun emergency share sale

Conviviality, the UK alcohol wholesaler that owns Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, plans to call in administrators after a £125m emergency capital increase failed to attract enough demand to keep the company afloat.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM

Following the failure of that share sale Conviviality said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, that after talks with its lending banks, it intends to appoint administrators. Investec is adviser and broker to the company.

Its shares are currently suspended and shareholders are expected to recoup little or ...

