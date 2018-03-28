Conviviality folds after investors shun emergency share sale

Following the failure of that share sale Conviviality said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, that after talks with its lending banks, it intends to appoint administrators. Investec is adviser and broker to the company.Its shares are currently suspended and shareholders are expected to recoup little or ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.