US banks break ranks on book building tech to move out of ‘Stone Age’

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, and JP Morgan are collaborating on the new platform, which will help distribute prospectuses, investor information, pricing updates, and eventually, collect orders directly from investors.This is broadly the same business proposition as Ipreo’s Investor Access product, a piece ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.