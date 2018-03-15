Watermark
Market welcomes Aviva U-turn

Aviva bowed to pressure on Friday and announced that it would not redeem its preference shares after all. It also said that if it reconsidered, it would take into account the market value of the shares.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 12:45 PM

“Aviva has listened,” the insurance firm said in a statement. “Aviva announces that it has decided to take no action to cancel its preference shares.”

The UK insurance firm also said it would work towards getting regulatory approval for the pref shares, or what it calls “a suitable substitute”, to count as capital from 2026, when ...

