Market welcomes Aviva U-turn Aviva bowed to pressure on Friday and announced that it would not redeem its preference shares after all. It also said that if it reconsidered, it would take into account the market value of the shares.

"Aviva has listened," the insurance firm said in a statement. "Aviva announces that it has decided to take no action to cancel its preference shares."