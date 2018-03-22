China’s 51 Credit Card plans HK listing

The company is working with sponsors Citi and China Merchants Securities for the listing.
51 Credit operates China's largest online credit card management platform based on number of monthly active users (MAUs), according to an Oliver Wyman report cited in the prospectus.Launched in 2012, the platform manages ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.