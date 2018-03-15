Watermark
Go to Asia edition

New IPOs rushing through pipeline as market heats up before Easter

The 2018 IPO market is up and running with investors keen to buy into new listings given the generous selling strategies of issuers.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Sam Kerr
  • 01:00 PM

Bankers and investors seem to agree that the turning point for the market was the long awaited IPO of Siemens Healthineers, one of the most highly anticipated corporate spin-offs of 2018.

“Healthineers' valuation was a huge boost to everybody," said a banker on the deal. "Almost every big ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 100,551.57 379 7.97%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,955.12 283 7.53%
3 JPMorgan 89,221.77 376 7.07%
4 Barclays 79,395.98 253 6.29%
5 Goldman Sachs 71,488.50 189 5.67%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 11,824.84 23 9.30%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,557.74 22 8.30%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,272.44 19 8.08%
4 Citi 7,587.00 19 5.97%
5 BNP Paribas 7,233.60 28 5.69%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 4,903.96 19 12.16%
2 Citi 3,214.24 14 7.97%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,091.62 15 7.66%
4 JPMorgan 2,471.71 12 6.13%
5 UBS 2,093.71 7 5.19%