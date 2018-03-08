NSE to push IPO back to 2019 financial year

The co-location issue concerns allegations that the NSE provided preferential access to its high frequency trading system to select brokers that had their servers on the exchange’s premises.
A consent plea allows an issuer to settle charges by paying a penalty without admitting or denying guilt.The Securities ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.