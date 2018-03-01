Reverse enquiry draws Kexim to Taiwan

Kexim had last visited the Taiwanese market in January to sell two renminbi-denominated Formosa bonds, raising Rmb300m from a 4.69% 2021 and Rmb270m from a 4.66% 2021, according to GlobalCapital’s sister publication GlobalRMB.South Korean issuers favour the Taiwanese market for its captive investor base, and Taiwanese ...
