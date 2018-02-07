Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HKEX locks-in index options after-hours trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has committed to allowing trading of popular equity index options in its after-hours trading session, after similar futures contracts enjoyed success in a lengthier session.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 07 Feb 2018
Four options contracts with the Hang Seng and Hang Seng China Enterprises indices as underlyings will be rolled out for trading during "T+1" hours before the end of the second quarter of 2018, should regulators approve of the move. Two of the options contracts are classified as "mini", ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 53,074.97 186 8.02%
2 JPMorgan 46,880.35 186 7.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 41,298.81 135 6.24%
4 Barclays 39,663.52 106 6.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 37,943.72 95 5.74%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,961.48 6 16.18%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 12.94%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 11.02%
4 BNP Paribas 1,986.79 9 5.39%
5 ING 1,821.87 7 4.94%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,360.52 10 17.98%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 11.81%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 8.31%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 688.17 5 5.24%
5 Deutsche Bank 595.51 6 4.54%