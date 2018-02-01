Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Pemex book booms as Lat Am defies doubts

Mexican state-owned oil giant Pemex attracted a huge book for its eagerly-anticipated dollar market return on Thursday as bond investors pile into the region’s credits despite major elections looming.

  • By Oliver West
  • 01 Feb 2018

Moody’s warned on Thursday that presidential elections in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia posed “risks to fiscal and structural reforms in the region”, but bond markets march on regardless.

“No one is concerned about elections, no one is concerned about the Fed,” said one Lat Am syndicate banker. 

“People are jumping ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,587.88 40 12.15%
2 HSBC 10,119.64 47 10.61%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,503.44 21 7.86%
4 JPMorgan 6,942.51 31 7.28%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 5,660.36 33 5.93%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,906.66 13 18.17%
2 HSBC 4,464.24 7 13.73%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 12.75%
4 JPMorgan 3,634.02 11 11.18%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,376.01 10 7.31%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,704.90 10 14.07%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 2,835.51 8 10.77%
3 HSBC 2,809.40 9 10.67%
4 JPMorgan 1,957.08 8 7.43%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,805.73 5 6.86%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 8.95%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.40%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.70%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.84%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.05%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 522.90 13 12.25%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 435.32 5 10.20%
3 JPMorgan 366.31 3 8.58%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 295.02 8 6.91%
5 Citi 280.89 2 6.58%