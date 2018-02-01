Green capital relief off the agenda… for now

The HLEG discussed in detail the idea of a 'green supporting factor' for banks, but did not propose it as policy. Instead, its report set out the pros and cons of the idea, which has risen rapidly in the policy debate about sustainable finance in the past six ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.