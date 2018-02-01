Watermark
Green capital relief off the agenda… for now

The European Commission's High Level Expert Group report on Sustainable Finance this week stopped short of advocating that banks should be able to hold less capital against green assets, but the idea still has political legs.

  • By Jasper Cox, Jon Hay
  • 08:30 PM
The HLEG discussed in detail the idea of a 'green supporting factor' for banks, but did not propose it as policy. Instead, its report set out the pros and cons of the idea, which has risen rapidly in the policy debate about sustainable finance in the past six ...

