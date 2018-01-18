KKR cleans up Pets at Home in £108m block trade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Numis are bookrunners.The sale comes after the FTSE 250 pet products retailer had announced a trading update on Tuesday January 23, covering the quarter from October 13 to January 4. Group revenue had grown 9.6% to £223m, with merchandising revenue up 9%. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.