Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KKR cleans up Pets at Home in £108m block trade

KKR has launched an accelerated bookbuild to sell its remaining stake in Pets at Home, the UK retailer. The trade is covered and set to be priced at 174p, a 5.9% discount.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 06:15 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Numis are bookrunners.

The sale comes after the FTSE 250 pet products retailer had announced a trading update on Tuesday January 23, covering the quarter from October 13 to January 4. Group revenue had grown 9.6% to £223m, with merchandising revenue up 9%. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,106.76 122 7.85%
2 JPMorgan 30,256.65 110 6.77%
3 Barclays 29,969.05 73 6.70%
4 Goldman Sachs 28,948.54 58 6.48%
5 Deutsche Bank 24,623.55 77 5.51%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 34.37%
2 ING 1,140.87 4 6.84%
2 BNP Paribas 1,140.87 4 6.84%
4 Citi 841.02 3 5.04%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 811.02 2 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,607.28 5 19.42%
2 Credit Suisse 1,301.65 4 15.73%
3 UBS 970.80 3 11.73%
4 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 6.31%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 444.17 3 5.37%