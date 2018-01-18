KKR cleans up Pets at Home in £108m block trade KKR has launched an accelerated bookbuild to sell its remaining stake in Pets at Home, the UK retailer. The trade is covered and set to be priced at 174p, a 5.9% discount.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Numis are bookrunners. The sale comes after the FTSE 250 pet products retailer had announced a trading update on Tuesday January 23, covering the quarter from October 13 to January 4. Group revenue had grown 9.6% to £223m, with merchandising revenue up 9%.