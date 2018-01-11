Philippines opens Asia sovereign issuance

Asian government bond issuance is off to a slow start in 2018 when taken in the global context, as sovereign issuers such as Argentina, Israel, Macedonia, Mexico, Oman, Portugal and Turkey have already sold dollar and euro notes.But things are now kicking off in the region, thanks to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.