PE firm claims new model for small green projects

A group of finance executives in the US have founded a private equity fund, Spring Lane Capital, that aims to address that problem using a different model of investment, concentrating on the energy, water, waste and food industries. It expects to make annual returns in the mid to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.