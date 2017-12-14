German blue chips mull Schuldschein comeback

“I’ve heard of three or four benchmark transactions [over €500m] due for this month, and more this quarter,” said one head of Schuldschein at a German bank.These deals will be mostly for German blue chips, said two sources. "If these transactions occur, this is a good sign that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.