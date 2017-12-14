Watermark
German blue chips mull Schuldschein comeback

The Schuldschein pipeline is filling up fast, and there are rumours that German blue chips, mostly absent last year, are considering returning with benchmark transactions. If that is the case, the Schuldschein market will look to add these chunky transactions to a repeat of last year’s heavy deal flow.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 02:30 PM

“I’ve heard of three or four benchmark transactions [over €500m] due for this month, and more this quarter,” said one head of Schuldschein at a German bank. 

These deals will be mostly for German blue chips, said two sources. "If these transactions occur, this is a good sign that ...

