BNP Paribas hires ex-CEEMEA banker for green bond team

BNP Paribas has hired a new debt capital markets banker on to its green bond team.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM


Faisal Khan joined the bank in December as a green bond originator. He will be primarily involved with originating, structuring and executing green bond transactions.

He reports to Stephanie Sfakianos, head of sustainable capital markets at BNP Paribas.

Khan left Investec in January when the South ...

