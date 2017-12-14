BNP Paribas hires ex-CEEMEA banker for green bond team

Faisal Khan joined the bank in December as a green bond originator. He will be primarily involved with originating, structuring and executing green bond transactions.
He reports to Stephanie Sfakianos, head of sustainable capital markets at BNP Paribas.Khan left Investec in January when the South ...
