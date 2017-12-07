Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Germany’s Vossloh signs €150m RCF

Vossloh, the German rail technology company, has signed a €150m revolving credit facility with a club of eight banks to refinance a loan signed in 2015.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05:00 PM

The new five year loan has two one year extension options, which can be exercised before the first and second anniversaries of the agreement. The company also has the option to double the size of the loan if required.

The loan it is refinancing was for €500m ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 173,957.50 760 7.17%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 154,418.14 713 6.36%
3 Citi 136,997.26 734 5.65%
4 Goldman Sachs 109,713.42 475 4.52%
5 Barclays 106,206.79 488 4.38%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,965.54 145 8.65%
2 Barclays 25,510.29 106 7.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,247.02 105 7.00%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,192.48 112 6.12%
5 HSBC 19,467.45 94 5.62%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,469.76 69 4.02%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,816.84 63 3.71%
3 Credit Suisse 6,908.88 70 3.28%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,384.59 62 3.03%
5 BNP Paribas 5,941.97 66 2.82%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,132.38 289 10.79%
2 Citi 28,905.88 231 8.40%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,820.93 250 8.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.25%
5 Barclays 23,023.01 153 6.69%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,102.94 134 6.35%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,087.32 104 6.34%
3 BNP Paribas 27,948.80 144 6.31%
4 HSBC 25,944.81 127 5.86%
5 Citi 23,312.66 103 5.26%