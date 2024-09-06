Picking a vintage bond syndication from a duffer
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovFrank Jackman
September 06, 2024 05:55 PM

◆ Corporate bond issuers swarm on new measure of success to chagrin of their banks ◆ An utter riot at one end of the credit spectrum for bank debt... ◆ ... while investors take their sweet time at the other end

grand crus of Bordeaux wines, Saint Emilion, France

Issuers in the European corporate bond market are beginning to fixate on the amount they are able to move pricing in their favour when they bring a new deal to market as a key marker of the trade's success.

But just how good an indicator is that? Certainly the banks that connect these issuers with investors by running these deals don't think much of it. We look at the pros and cons of this latest fad.

We also took a look at the bond market landscape for financial institutions. Banks bringing their most expensive and riskiest deals to market — additional tier one capital — found a red hot market this week. But at the other end of the scale, there is a sense that ultra-safe covered bonds are proving a harder sell. We examine the market dynamics.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastCorporate BondsPrimary Market MonitorFIGCovered Bonds
Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
Atanas Dinov
Frank Jackman
