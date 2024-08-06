Setting the SRT record straight

We played something akin to podcasting musical chairs on this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz, as CLO reporter Victoria Thiele took over from usual host Tom Lemmon, the newest member of our team Austin Barnes returned, and George Smith stayed firmly put as ABS reporter.

With August truly upon us, it was perhaps no surprise that there were no publicly placed deals in European ABS this week. However, George did manage to find time to rage at the low-quality opinions circulating LinkedIn regarding significant risk transfer (SRT) deals.

In CLO land, the resets keep on coming. The triple-As may be wider but with such dramatic tightening on the mezz this year, the overall costs keep the arbitrage working and managers printing. Looking further ahead, however, and you'll find that loan shortages might soon start to scupper the euro CLO market.

And finally, last week Austin left listeners hanging over where his weird accent comes from. This week, he reveals all... did you guess right?