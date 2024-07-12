Is Paris in peril?

As new parliaments form after the EU, UK and in particular, French elections, we uncover how, despite each poll resulting in the widely expected outcome, capital markets might never be the same again.

Paris's remarkable rise as a capital markets hub at London's expense after Brexit has been staggering. But will an emboldened left wing in the French parliament make life tougher for the tens of thousands of market participants — and their employers — that have lately made the French capital their home?

French president Emmanuel Macron, not only championed Paris as a financial centre but has also been a driving force behind the push for relaxing EU securitization regulation. We look into whether his weakened mandate spells doom for that regulatory push. We also examine who will be picking up the baton in the EU and UK political arenas.

Finally, it was no surprise to see issuance come roaring back this week once the polls were done. But we discovered that not every issuer was able to get the funding it wanted.