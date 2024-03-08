Banks told to stop ratio wrangling, Shein IPO dilemma and Israel bonds
Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge CollardGaia Freydefont
March 08, 2024 05:40 PM

◆ Basel gets tough on banks gaming ratio regs ◆ Fast fashion ESG dilemma for London ◆ What drove Israel's record dollar deal

Optical Illusion, Ponzo, Illustration

The Basel Committee that supervises banks has unearthed evidence that some of the most important banks are window dressing their accounts to meet regulatory requirements. We discuss the illusions being created and what the supervisors plan to do about it.

In the equity markets, London has been soul searching for some time over how to restore its former glory as a listings venue. Chasing the IPO of fast fashion giant Shein is one possibility but just how helpful will hosting a deal for a company mired in ESG concerns be for the bourse's reputation? We find out.

Finally, Israel took to the bond market this week to meet a big chunk of its funding requirement, much elevated by its war with Hamas. We talk about the deal, how it went and raise the question of whether the bonds of a country engaged in a conflict that has generated such a great deal of controversy fits with an investment industry that spends so much time talking about its ESG priorities.

