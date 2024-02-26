Special Podcast Episode: SFA’s Michael Bright
Tom Lemmon
February 26, 2024 01:11 AM
Aria Resort Hotel and Casino at night, Las Vegas, Nevada, America

◆What to expect at SFVegas 2024 ◆ From finance to the Capitol (and back) ◆ Always learning before earning

With SFVegas just hours away, Tom Lemmon sat down with Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association (SFA) to hear how preparations for the industry's huge annual gathering were going.

Around 9,000 attendees are expected this year, which means Bright and the team at the SFA are constantly looking improve the offering at the Aria Hotel to keep the securitization market coming back. That has included dealing with several of the nuances required for those most high profile of guests.

Bright has had an extremely varied career, including stints at Wachovia Bank, BlackRock and Ginnie Mae but, also, working for a US Senator.

Finally, Bright spoke about his constant desire to learn led him to explore different sections of finance and policy work.

