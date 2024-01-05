It's all kicking off
◆ SSAs throw etiquette out of the window in rapid start to year ◆ Banks blind-sided by sudden correction ◆ Mixed fortunes for corporate issuers
The first few days and weeks of January have always been a critical time for capital markets issuers but perhaps this year more than ever.
As interest rates have risen and central banks have withdrawn support for the bond markets, so issuers have come to rely more upon the first spell of the year for their borrowing needs by front-loading their debt programmes.
This week we looked at how SSA issuers threw etiquette out of the window to great effect, how financial institutions were caught out by a sudden correction in spreads and what the first few trading sessions tell us about the prospects for emerging market and high grade corporate issuers this year.
