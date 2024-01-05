It's all kicking off
Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovMike Turner
January 05, 2024 07:55 PM

◆ SSAs throw etiquette out of the window in rapid start to year ◆ Banks blind-sided by sudden correction ◆ Mixed fortunes for corporate issuers

Football Hints Kick-Off - Vintage Cigarette Card Illustration

The first few days and weeks of January have always been a critical time for capital markets issuers but perhaps this year more than ever.

As interest rates have risen and central banks have withdrawn support for the bond markets, so issuers have come to rely more upon the first spell of the year for their borrowing needs by front-loading their debt programmes.

This week we looked at how SSA issuers threw etiquette out of the window to great effect, how financial institutions were caught out by a sudden correction in spreads and what the first few trading sessions tell us about the prospects for emerging market and high grade corporate issuers this year.

Ask GC

In a new feature for the GlobalCapital Podcast, we will be attempting to answer your questions.

Each week we will answer a sample of the very best ones (most likely about capital markets but we're also happy to share recipe ideas, sartorial tips and attempt to solve your moral dilemmas if that's what you're struggling with) and will answer them in a new segment on each episode.

To #AskGC drop an email to podcast@globalcapital.com, message us on social media, or comment under one of GlobalCapital orRalph Sinclair's posts on LinkedIn.



