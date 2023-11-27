To C or not to C
Another Fine Mezz podcast

To C or not to C

Victoria Thiele
George Smith
November 27, 2023 02:07 PM
A box of old vintage printing press letter blocks in a old wooden box

◆ Reaction to Nationwide's stock and drop ◆ Together CRE RMBS shows dangers of categorisation ◆ Market hopes for euro MM CLOs

With Tom Lemmon off and giving thanks for a conveniently timed move to New York, Victoria Thiele and George Smith held the fort on this week’s episode of Another Fine Mezz.

During the week, George and Tom carried out a deep dive into Nationwide’s ‘stock and drop’ tactic for speeding up RMBS distribution, briefly mentioned in the previous episode. George explains why it’s a great idea, but won’t spare the market a bigger conversation about regulation.

Meanwhile, a commercial mortgage RMBS deal by Together has illustrated the danger of over-categorising in the securitization market — at one point, it was mislabelled as a CMBS deal.

The European CLO market has begun to wind down for the end of the year. While banks publish their forecasts for mediocre issuance volumes next year, market participants are turning a hopeful eye on middle market CLOs.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz podcast Another Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritization - CLOsRMBSSecuritization
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact
GS
George Smith

