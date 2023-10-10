Ares leads private credit’s push into ABS

For this week’s episode of Another Fine Mezz, Tom Lemmon was joined by Ares Management’s co-head of alternative credit, Joel Holsinger to discuss the Private Credit Summit at ABS East 2023.

Ares is one of a number of private credit firms set to descend on Miami in two weeks’ time. Holsinger, also a keynote speaker at the conference, explained why firms like his are taking an even greater interest in securitization and how the two sectors can work together to grow the market. He also found time to suggest his favourite restaurant, although booking ahead is strongly recommended.

Meanwhile, youngsters Victoria Thiele and George Smith took great pleasure in Tom's odometer clicking round by one big figure.

George compared the European Investment Bank’s impact in significant risk transfer to nuclear physics, while Victoria went to yet another CLO conference but this time, arbitrage was not the only topic of conversation.