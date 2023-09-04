GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Another Fine Mezz

Green RMBS leads the pride

Tom Lemmon
Victoria Thiele
September 04, 2023 01:06 PM
Pride of Lions

◆ Green Lion steals the show ◆ EU ABS pipe ready to burst ◆ EU CLOs set for testing Q4

At one point last week, Another Fine Mezz host Tom Lemmon worried this episode would be a monologue as his colleagues were away finishing off their summer holidays and paternity leave.

However, CLO reporter Victoria Thiele was on hand to save the day. Hers was a timely intervention as the European ABS market reopened last week with eight deals entering the pipeline.

Santander kicked things off by pricing its second of the year from its prime UK RMBS shelf, Holmes Master Issuer 2023–2.

But ING’s Green Lion, a green-labelled prime Dutch RMBS, stole the limelight. It was a welcome step for ESG securitizations, but it is unclear whether it marks the start of the growth of a meaningful market.

Finally, in CLOs, Onex’s co-head of credit Ronnie Jaber sat down with GlobalCapital to discuss his expectations for the rest of 2023.

